Harry S. Shapiro
West Bloomfield - Beloved husband of Linda Shapiro. Dear father of Lawrence Shapiro, Steven (Katherine) Shapiro and Stacy (Louis) Terhlen Jr. Loving grandfather of Everett, Layla and Milana. Devoted brother of Jack (Nancy) Shapiro, JoAnn Duran and the late Charles Shapiro. Adoring brother-in-law of Lynn Shapiro. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other special family members and friends.
SERVICES WEDNESDAY, 12:00 PM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT THE CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY or visit: dorfmanchapel.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 23, 2019