The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
Interment
Following Services
CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY
Harry S. Shapiro

Harry S. Shapiro Obituary
Harry S. Shapiro

West Bloomfield - Beloved husband of Linda Shapiro. Dear father of Lawrence Shapiro, Steven (Katherine) Shapiro and Stacy (Louis) Terhlen Jr. Loving grandfather of Everett, Layla and Milana. Devoted brother of Jack (Nancy) Shapiro, JoAnn Duran and the late Charles Shapiro. Adoring brother-in-law of Lynn Shapiro. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other special family members and friends.

SERVICES WEDNESDAY, 12:00 PM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT THE CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY or visit: dorfmanchapel.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 23, 2019
