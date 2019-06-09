Services
Simon Javizian Funeral Directors
23690 Woodward Avenue
Pleasant Ridge, MI 48069
(248) 626-7815
Lying in State
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Johns Armenian Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Johns Armenian Church
- - HARRY SHAGHOIAN Beloved husband of the late Alice Shaghoian. Derest father of Kathy Shaghoian, Carol (Mike) Debay. Cherished grandfather of Anthony and Christopher Debay. Dear Brother of Sarah (the late Eugene) Molly, Roxy (Ara) Gharibian. Brother-in-law of Dorothy (the late Joe) Gallo. Also many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. In State Tuesday from 9am until time of funeral services at 11:00am in St. Johns Armenian Church. Arrangements in the care of SIMON JAVIZIAN FUNERAL DIRECTORS 248-626-7815. View his obituary and share a memory at www.SJavizian.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 9, 2019
