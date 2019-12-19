|
Harry Terzian
Harry Terzian, age 86, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019. Born in Detroit, August 14, 1933 to Alexan and Gadarinee (Baliozian) Terzian, he leaves behind his devoted wife, Alice (Hovnanian) Terzian, his "brother," Archbishop Paren Avedikian, his children, Alex, Kim & David Najarian, and Kathy & Tom Steck, and his grandchildren, Alexana & Lance Frahm, Cecile Steck, and Mara, and Myles Najarian, all of whom will miss him dearly. He is pre-deceased by his sister, Emily Juliet Terzian. A highly revered and respected member of the community who worked tirelessly for his church and family, he is best described as "…a great man" and a "…role model."
Visitation Sunday 4:30pm to 9:00pm with a 7:00 pm Prayer Service at St. John Armenian Church 22001 Northwestern Highway, Southfield.
In state Monday 9:30 am until the 10:30 am Funeral at Church.
Interment Woodlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Friends of Holy Etchmiadzin or the Harry Terzian Endowment.
