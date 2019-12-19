Services
Edward Korkoian Funeral Home, Inc.
836 North Main Street
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-4800
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Terzian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Terzian

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry Terzian Obituary
Harry Terzian

Harry Terzian, age 86, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019. Born in Detroit, August 14, 1933 to Alexan and Gadarinee (Baliozian) Terzian, he leaves behind his devoted wife, Alice (Hovnanian) Terzian, his "brother," Archbishop Paren Avedikian, his children, Alex, Kim & David Najarian, and Kathy & Tom Steck, and his grandchildren, Alexana & Lance Frahm, Cecile Steck, and Mara, and Myles Najarian, all of whom will miss him dearly. He is pre-deceased by his sister, Emily Juliet Terzian. A highly revered and respected member of the community who worked tirelessly for his church and family, he is best described as "…a great man" and a "…role model."

Visitation Sunday 4:30pm to 9:00pm with a 7:00 pm Prayer Service at St. John Armenian Church 22001 Northwestern Highway, Southfield.

In state Monday 9:30 am until the 10:30 am Funeral at Church.

Interment Woodlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Friends of Holy Etchmiadzin or the Harry Terzian Endowment.

To send a loving message, please go to Harry's obituary at www.ekfh.net.

Arrangements entrusted to Edward Korkoian Funeral Home (248) 541-8325.

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -