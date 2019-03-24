|
|
Harry "BEEZY" Tueche
- - 81, passed away March 20, 2019. Beezy didn't go too many days of his life without drinking his coffee, reading the newspaper and being interested in sports. He was the Cherished son of Carmen (nee Beery, deceased) and Harry Tueche (deceased). Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann Tueche (nee Antonilli). Loving father of Jon Tueche, Jane Tueche (Peter Karnowski), Edward Coccari (Susan), & the late Donna Popson (Robert, deceased). Cherished grandfather of Sofie & Ella Karnowski, Hedy & Jade Popson, & Eddie, Michael and Elizabeth Coccari. Beloved brother of Jerry Tueche.
Family will receive friends from 2-8pm on Friday, March 29th at A.J. Desmond and Sons Price Chapel, 3725 Rochester Rd., Troy (between Big Beaver and Wattles). A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, March 30th at the funeral home. Visitation on Saturday begins at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cancer Research Institute (www.cancerreasearch.org).
View obituary and share memories at AJDesmond.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 24, 2019