Services
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
12:30 PM
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
- - Beloved husband of Marcy Bard. Dear father of Aaron Bard, Deborah (Korey) Bahash. Loving grandfather of Zachary and Andrew Bahash, Joshua and Isaac Bard. Devoted brother of Natalie (the late Albert) Sunshine and Charles (Bea) Bard. Dearest brother-in-law of Joanne (Larry) Pevos. Also survived by caregivers, Mary, Libra, Cindy and many other loving family members and friends. SERVICES TODAY, 12:30 PM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT THE WORKMENS CIRCLE CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 30, 2019
