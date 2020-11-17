Harvey Clifton Matthews
10/18/1925 - 11/3/2020
Loving husband, father, W.W. II Veteran. Preceded in death by wife Theresa Motyka-Matthews. Survived by daughters P.J. Echard and Marie Pender, son Gregory and Daughter in law, Shelly Matthews.
Grandchildren Renee, Erin, Christopher, Sara, Brandon, and Dalton. Six great grandchildren Kyle, Keegan, Allan, Kaleah, Jaxon and Madilynn. As well as many friends and family.
Papa, go be with Momma.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.