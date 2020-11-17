Or Copy this URL to Share

Harvey Clifton Matthews



10/18/1925 - 11/3/2020



Loving husband, father, W.W. II Veteran. Preceded in death by wife Theresa Motyka-Matthews. Survived by daughters P.J. Echard and Marie Pender, son Gregory and Daughter in law, Shelly Matthews.



Grandchildren Renee, Erin, Christopher, Sara, Brandon, and Dalton. Six great grandchildren Kyle, Keegan, Allan, Kaleah, Jaxon and Madilynn. As well as many friends and family.



Papa, go be with Momma.









