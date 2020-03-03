Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
586-677-4000
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Shelby
54880 Van Dyke Ave
Shelby Township, MI
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Shelby
54880 Van Dyke Ave
Shelby Township, MI
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Shelby
54880 Van Dyke Ave
Shelby Township, MI
Harvey Kuhn Obituary
Harvey Kuhn

Rochester Hills - Kuhn, Harvey Age 86. With great sadness and gratitude for his life and love we announce the end of his journey on Earth. Passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Vi. Loving father of Karen (Tom) Blakeslee. Proud grandfather of Courtney and Alexandria. Son of the late John and the late Mary Kuhn. Brother of the late Howard Kuhn. Brother in law of Ralph Quane. Visitation at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township) 54880 Van Dyke at 25 Mile Rd. Thursday 4-8 pm. Funeral Friday 11 am. at the funeral home. Friends are welcome to visit Friday 10 am. until the time of the funeral. Mr. Kuhn retired as a Wood Pattern Maker for GM with 37 years of service. Memorial tributes to The are welcome. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" at WujekCalcaterra.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
