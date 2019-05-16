|
|
Harvey R. Rumpel
Plymouth - Harvey R. Rumpel of Plymouth, Mi passed away on May 9, 2019 at the age of 76 after a courageous battle with cancer. A loving husband, dad, grandfather and friend, he will be missed by all. He is survived by his wife, Judy, their children, Jodi (Don) & Dean (April), grandchildren, Nicky, Megan & Daniel; nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie & Norma (nee Klatt) Rumpel. A memorial will be planned in the near future.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 16 to May 19, 2019