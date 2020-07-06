Dr. Harvey Zalesin
Birmingham - Dr. Harvey Zalesin, 83, of Birmingham, Michigan, died on 06 July 2020. Beloved husband of 60 years of Anita Zalesin; cherished father of Sari Goodstein and Lorne (Dr. K.C.) Zalesin; loving Papa of Ariel Zalesin, Daniel Zalesin, Laila Goodstein. Dr. Zalesin will be lovingly remembered by numerous patients, dear colleagues, and a world of friends. A PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT 11:00 A.M. TUESDAY, JULY 7, 2020.