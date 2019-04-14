|
|
Hava Leichtman
Farmington Hills - Hava Rachel Leichtman, 43, of Farmington Hills, Michigan, died on 11 April 2019. Cherished daughter of Gail (the late Robert) Katz and David Leichtman. Sister of Mara and Ari Leichtman. Birth mother of Jonathan Goldfarb, who is brother to Daniel and Aashma Goldfarb. Granddaughter of the late Dorothy Harwood Mazer and the late Julius Harwood. Granddaughter of the late Alex and Lillian Leichtman. Also survived by significant other Tim Szakal, a host of loving famiy members and friends, and her cat Imogene. Hava spent her adult life advocating for others and will be lovingly remembered by many. SERVICES 12:00 NOON, MONDAY, APRIL 15, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at Adat Shalom Memorial Park Cemetery. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019