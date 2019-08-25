Services
Generations Funeral & Cremation Services
29550 Grand River Ave.
Farmington Hills, MI 48336
(248) 426-9200
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
4580 N. Adams Rd.
Troy,, MI
Hayley Hagedorn


1977 - 2019
Hayley Hagedorn Obituary
Hayley Hagedorn

Royal Oak - Oct. 12 1977 - July 21 2019

Daughter of Robert and Christine. Sister of Scott. Survived by many wonderful aunts, uncles, & cousins.

Caring heart. Boundless enthusiasm. Beautiful spirit. You could never be replaced.

Memorial service Sept 7 @ 11:00 AM. St. Thomas More Church, 4580 N. Adams Rd. Troy, MI 48098

Please come to share happy memories of Hayley.

In lieu of flowers, make a donation to women's shelter of your choice.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 25, 2019
