Hayley Hagedorn
Royal Oak - Oct. 12 1977 - July 21 2019
Daughter of Robert and Christine. Sister of Scott. Survived by many wonderful aunts, uncles, & cousins.
Caring heart. Boundless enthusiasm. Beautiful spirit. You could never be replaced.
Memorial service Sept 7 @ 11:00 AM. St. Thomas More Church, 4580 N. Adams Rd. Troy, MI 48098
Please come to share happy memories of Hayley.
In lieu of flowers, make a donation to women's shelter of your choice.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 25, 2019