Hazel Claire Arata
Southfield - Age 97. Passed away on February 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Emil, loving mother of the late Arthur, Diane Dowd, Eileen McQuiston (Robert), Emil and James. Proud grandmother of 8 grandsons and 8 great-grandchildren and Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, February 14, 4-8pm Haley Funeral Home, 24525 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield, MI. Funeral Mass on Friday, February 15 at 10 am at the Shrine Of The Little Flower, 2100 Twelve Mile Rd, Royal Oak.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019