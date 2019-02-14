Services
HALEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS - Southfield
24525 Northwestern Highway
Southfield, MI 48075
(248) 356-4800
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
HALEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS - Southfield
24525 Northwestern Highway
Southfield, MI 48075
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Shrine Of The Little Flower,
2100 Twelve Mile Rd
Royal Oak, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Arata
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Claire Arata


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Hazel Claire Arata Obituary
Hazel Claire Arata

Southfield - Age 97. Passed away on February 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Emil, loving mother of the late Arthur, Diane Dowd, Eileen McQuiston (Robert), Emil and James. Proud grandmother of 8 grandsons and 8 great-grandchildren and Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, February 14, 4-8pm Haley Funeral Home, 24525 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield, MI. Funeral Mass on Friday, February 15 at 10 am at the Shrine Of The Little Flower, 2100 Twelve Mile Rd, Royal Oak.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.