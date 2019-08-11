|
Hazel M. Yazbeck
St. Clair Shores - passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019 at the age of 92.
Beloved wife of the late Paul "Starkey." Loving mother of Diane Richards (Paul) and Christopher. Cherished "Sita" of Nicole Walters (Matt), Ryan Richards, Kelsey Richards and Eric Yazbeck. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, friends and two sisters in Lebanon.
Visitation: 3-8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11, at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson, St. Clair Shores
Services: In state 9:30am, Mass 10am on Monday, Aug 12, at Our Lady of Hope, 28301 Little Mack, St. Clair Shores
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019