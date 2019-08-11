Services
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
(586) 775-2424
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lying in State
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope
28301 Little Mack
St. Clair Shores, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope
28301 Little Mack
St. Clair Shores, MI
Hazel M. Yazbeck Obituary
Hazel M. Yazbeck

St. Clair Shores - passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019 at the age of 92.

Beloved wife of the late Paul "Starkey." Loving mother of Diane Richards (Paul) and Christopher. Cherished "Sita" of Nicole Walters (Matt), Ryan Richards, Kelsey Richards and Eric Yazbeck. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, friends and two sisters in Lebanon.

Visitation: 3-8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11, at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson, St. Clair Shores

Services: In state 9:30am, Mass 10am on Monday, Aug 12, at Our Lady of Hope, 28301 Little Mack, St. Clair Shores

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019
