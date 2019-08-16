Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Lying in State
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Rochester Hills - Hedwig T. "Hedy" Jerzowski age 90, died August 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albin. Dearest mother of Ann, Stephen (Ellen), and Karen (Mark) Cooper. Loving grandmother of Emily Cooper and Brittany Jerzowski. Sister of the late Ted Tucholski. Hedy is also survived by several loving extended family and friends. Visitation Sunday 3-9 pm, with a 7 pm Scripture Service, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road) in Warren. In State Monday, 10:00 am until time of the Funeral Mass at 10:30 am at All Saints Polish National Catholic Church, 5555 Seventeen Mile Road in Sterling Heights. Memorial donations welcomed to the Capuchin Society, 1820 Mt. Elliott St., Detroit, MI 48207. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 16, 2019
