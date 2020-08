Heidi ParkerSterling Heights - Heidi M. Parker, age 35, passed away suddenly on August 27, 2020. She was born on June 17, 1985 in Detroit, Michigan to her loving parents: Kimberly and the late Douglas Parker. Heidi is survived by her son: Xander; brother: Eric; and grandmother: Betty Westley. She was preceded in death by her uncle Kurt. Visitation on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores. www.kaulfuneralhome.com