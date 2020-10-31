Helen Augusta McClennen
Rochester - McClennen, Helen Augusta, age 81 of Rochester passed away October 30, 2020. Loving wife of the late Richard Joseph McClennen. Dear mother of Richard Jr. (Deborah) McClennen, Regina (Kevin) Loga, Kevin (Mary) McClennen, Bryan (Kathy) McClennen and Eileen (Kim) McClennen, cherished grandmother of Hyatt, Olivia, Dylan, Sam (Hannah), Max, Drew (Katherine), Kelly, Katy, Matthew, Connor and Jesse. Sister of Bill (Joanne) Fitzgerald, Sally (Nick) Jekogian, Mary Bower and the late Francis Brennen. Funeral Mass, Wednesday, November 4, 2020 12:00 Noon with an instate time of 11:30 am at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1400 Inglewood, Rochester. Interment Van Hoosen Jones Cemetery. Memorials in Helen's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
