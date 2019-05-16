Services
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 553-0120
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View Map
Rosary
Friday, May 17, 2019
7:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Refuge Parish
3700 Commerce Rd
Orchard Lake, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Refuge Parish
3700 Commerce Rd.
Orchard Lake, MI
View Map
West Bloomfield - Helen Barz, age 93, passed away May 13, 2019. Beloved wife of William for 58 years. Loving mother of MaryAnn (Rob) Hayes, Bill (Colleen) and John (Debbie). Also survived by her sister Irene Marchlewski, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Predeceased by parents Jan and Mary Marchlewski of Detroit. Visitation Friday, May 17, 5-8pm with a 7pm rosary service at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. In state Saturday, May 18, 10:30am until time of funeral mass 11am at Our Lady of Refuge Parish, 3700 Commerce Rd., Orchard Lake. www.mccabefuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 16 to May 17, 2019
