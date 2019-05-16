|
|
Helen Barz
West Bloomfield - Helen Barz, age 93, passed away May 13, 2019. Beloved wife of William for 58 years. Loving mother of MaryAnn (Rob) Hayes, Bill (Colleen) and John (Debbie). Also survived by her sister Irene Marchlewski, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Predeceased by parents Jan and Mary Marchlewski of Detroit. Visitation Friday, May 17, 5-8pm with a 7pm rosary service at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. In state Saturday, May 18, 10:30am until time of funeral mass 11am at Our Lady of Refuge Parish, 3700 Commerce Rd., Orchard Lake. www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 16 to May 17, 2019