|
|
Sister Helen Battle CSJ
Nazareth - January 11, 2020, Age 90. Survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends and the Congregation of St. Joseph. Visitation 4:00 PM on Thursday (Jan. 16) at Holy Family Chapel, vigil 7 PM, where Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 AM Friday (Jan. 17) with interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to Sisters of St. Joseph. Betzler Life Story Funeral Homes, www.BetzlerLifeStory.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020