Helen Buckholz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Buckholz

Westland - May 26, 2020 age 92. Beloved wife of the late Chester. Loving mother of Mark (Jane) and Pam (Paul) Prosniewski. Proud grandmother of Corinne, Elyse and Grace Prosniewski and Abigail Buckholz. Predeased by her 7 siblings; Viola, Barney, Stella, Josephine, Edward, Sophie and Henry. Helen was a devout Catholic who attended Mass every Sunday. She was a 34 year member of St. John Bosco/St. John the XXIII Parish. Visitation Sunday, May 31st 4-8 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., (between Sheldon and Beck) Plymouth. Rosary Sunday at 7 PM. Funeral Mass Monday, June 1st 10:30 AM at St John XXIII Parish, 12100 Beech Daly Rd., Redford. Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Capuchin Soup Kitchen, 1820 Mt. Elliott Street, Detroit, Michigan 48207. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home - Westland
980 N Newburg Rd
Westland, MI 48185
(734) 326-1300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved