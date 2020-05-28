Helen Buckholz
Westland - May 26, 2020 age 92. Beloved wife of the late Chester. Loving mother of Mark (Jane) and Pam (Paul) Prosniewski. Proud grandmother of Corinne, Elyse and Grace Prosniewski and Abigail Buckholz. Predeased by her 7 siblings; Viola, Barney, Stella, Josephine, Edward, Sophie and Henry. Helen was a devout Catholic who attended Mass every Sunday. She was a 34 year member of St. John Bosco/St. John the XXIII Parish. Visitation Sunday, May 31st 4-8 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., (between Sheldon and Beck) Plymouth. Rosary Sunday at 7 PM. Funeral Mass Monday, June 1st 10:30 AM at St John XXIII Parish, 12100 Beech Daly Rd., Redford. Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Capuchin Soup Kitchen, 1820 Mt. Elliott Street, Detroit, Michigan 48207. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 28 to May 31, 2020.