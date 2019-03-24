|
|
Helen D. Tabbert
Warren - Helen D. (Hastings) Tabbert, age 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019 in her home at Windemere Park in Warren, Michigan. Throughout her life she nourished people around her with love and kindness. She was born on February 25, 1932 in Detroit to Orville Hastings and Helen (Lynch) Hastings, the eldest of their two children. While just out of high school, Helen was working as a waitress when a young man tried to impress her by bussing one of her tables and proceeded to drop and break the dishes. That young man (Carl Tabbert) turned out to be the love of her life, and they were married for 64 years.
Left to honor Helen and remember her love, are her surviving three children, Mike (Ginny) Tabbert, Lori (Greg) Zalut, and Julie (Michael Carroll) French; seven grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, husband Carl, son Steve, brother Ed, and numerous lifelong friends from the Pinochle Club and the Farkles. Helen will be remembered as a bright, shining light in the various communities where she lived in both Michigan and Arizona.
There will be a Celebration of Life held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 between the hours of 2:00 - 5:00pm at Fernhill Country Club, 17600 Clinton River Rd., Clinton Township, Michigan. The following day at 11:00am Helen and Carl will be interred together at the Holy Trinity Mausoleum in Resurrection Cemetery, 18201 Clinton River Rd., Clinton Township, Michigan.
The Tabbert family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at Windemere Park in Warren for their attentiveness and loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Helen's name to Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeast Michigan.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 24, 2019