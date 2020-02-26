|
|
Helen Dembicki
Dearborn Heights - Dembicki, Helen R. February 26, 2020. Age 93 of Dearborn Heights. Longtime significant other of Marvin McBroom. Loving mother of Mike (Laurie) Dembicki and Dan Dembicki. Dearest grandmother of Matthew, Nicholas, Joshuah and Allison. Helen was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Dembicki and brother Dr. George Ritter. Caring aunt of Jim (Diane) Ritter, John (Rita) Ritter, Bill (Dana) Ritter, Tom (Donna) Ritter, Bob (Carrie) Ritter, Stephanie Winklebauer and Peter (Beverly) Munsing. Helen was an adjunct instructor for over 20 years at Schoolcraft College - a profession she dearly loved. She will be deeply missed by family and friends. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100. A memorial service will scheduled at a later date. Please share memories and leave condolences on Helen's online guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020