- - Drekich, Helen, age 88, May 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George for over 50 years. Dear mother of Dan (Janet) and Debbie (Rob) Wallace. Loving Baba of Erin (Phil), Dani (Dan), Jack and Jessie (Zack). Proud Prem Baba of Gavyn and Elyse. Visitation Thursday, May 16 from 2-9pm with 7:30pm Pomen at Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights. Interment Friday 10am at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East, Clinton Twp.,. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the . Share a memory at www.bcfhsterlingheights.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 15, 2019