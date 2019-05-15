Services
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
(586) 977-7300
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View Map
Interment
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Cadillac Memorial Gardens East
Clinton Twp., MI
View Map
Helen Drekich Obituary
Helen Drekich

- - Drekich, Helen, age 88, May 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George for over 50 years. Dear mother of Dan (Janet) and Debbie (Rob) Wallace. Loving Baba of Erin (Phil), Dani (Dan), Jack and Jessie (Zack). Proud Prem Baba of Gavyn and Elyse. Visitation Thursday, May 16 from 2-9pm with 7:30pm Pomen at Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights. Interment Friday 10am at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East, Clinton Twp.,. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the . Share a memory at www.bcfhsterlingheights.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 15, 2019
