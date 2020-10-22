Helen E. Gallagher
Entered into rest on October 20, 2020. Age 99. Beloved wife of the late James A. Gallagher. Loving mother of Maureen Gallagher (Steve Knight), Lauren VanSteel (Eric) and Karen Marzonie (Christopher). Dearest grandmother of Henry, Michael, Bennett, James, Clare, Emma and Mei Ling. Helen is a retired teacher from the Dearborn Public School System. The funeral liturgy will be Monday 11:00 a.m. at St. Kateri Catholic Church, 16101 Rotunda Dr., Dearborn, MI 48120. Gathering at church Monday from 10:00 A.M. Visitation will be Sunday 2-6 p.m. at the Dearborn Chapel of the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home. Rosary Sunday 3:00 p.m. Please leave an online condolence at www.howepeterson.com