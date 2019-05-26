Services
Houghton Lake Heights - Helen Fiedor (née Buszek), 93, Houghton Lake Heights, died May 18, 2019.

Helen was born July 10, 1925 in Detroit. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Steve.

She is survived by children: Christine (Daniel) Osminski, Lake Orion, Daniel (Marianna) Fiedor, Lapeer, and Edward (special friend Joni) Fiedor, Plymouth; grandchildren: Steven (Suzette), Sherri (Chad), Amanda (Brian), Brent (special friend Amber), David (Jessica), and Kara (Brandon); ten great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Friday, May 31, 10—12p.m. at Wagner and Walsh Funeral Directors, with service to follow. Officiated by her nephew, Father Al Cylwicki.

Memorials may be made to the Capuchins or to charity of donor's choice.

Arrangements by Wagner and Walsh Funeral Directors, Roscommon. wagnerfunerals.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 26, 2019
