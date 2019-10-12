Services
Helen Frances (Kastelen) Lomako

Helen Frances (Kastelen) Lomako Obituary
Helen Frances (Kastelen) Lomako

Helen Frances (Kastelen) Lomako, age 92, passed away on October 3, 2019. Helen was a current resident of South Lyon, and previously resided in Redford Township and Detroit. She is preceded in death by Nicholas, her loving husband of 58 years and is survived by her beloved children, Constance (Gary) McCausland, Nicholas P. (Kathleen), granddaughter, Lauren McCausland (Mark Fangmeyer), and great grandson, Gage McCausland Fangmeyer.

Helen was born in Detroit in 1927 to Alexander Kastelen and Frances Kowzan and was one of seven siblings. After graduating from Northeastern High School, Helen was a dental hygienist in Hamtramck until becoming a mother and devoting herself to family and home.

A beautiful woman whose looks always belied her actual years, Helen enjoyed being with her family, home decorating, and her new role as great grandmother to Gage.

Helen will be missed by many and remembered as an independent spirit who lived her life her way until the end. She will now rejoin her dearest Nicholas together forever at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan. Arrangements are private.

Donations may be made to the at lung.org, or the Houghton Lake Lake Association at houghton lake-lakeassociation.org.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
