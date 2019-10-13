Services
Helen G. Prisby, age 85, died October 5, 2019, at Stratford House in Troy, Michigan. Beloved wife of the late August. Dearest mother of Karen (Michael) Isopi, and loving grandmother of Lauren & Matthew. Preceded in death by a sister, Margaret (the late Charles) Adams. Helen was laid to rest on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East in Clinton Township, Michigan. Arrangements were entrusted to the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home in Warren. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 13, 2019
