O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
Lying in State
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St Mary Our Lady of the Snow
1955 East Commerce
Milford, MI
Liturgy
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St Mary Our Lady of the Snow
1955 East Commerce
Milford, MI
- - Helen "Pat" Gilhooly Age 85, February 8, 2019.Beloved wife of the late John Patrick. Dear mother of Dennis (Lori), Keven (Jackie), Mary (Steve) Long, John (Renee), Anne (Dale) Merrill and Patricia (Joe) Lopez.Proud grandmother of Melissa, Erica, Angela, Carolyn, Ryan, Andrew, Danielle, Christopher, Amanda, Megan, Alec, Drew, Scott, Jack, Gabriel, Grace and Kieren.

Visitation at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home, 41555 Grand River, Novi (248) 348-1800 Tuesday 3-8pm. In state at St Mary Our Lady of the Snow 1955 East Commerce Milford Wednesday 10:00am until the funeral Liturgy at 10:30am.

Interment St John the Baptist Cemetery Ypsilanti MI.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Capuchins.On line sympathy message at www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 10, 2019
