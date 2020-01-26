|
|
Helen Glasser
Southfield - Helen Glasser, age 97, of Southfield, MI passed away on January 24, 2020.
Beloved wife of Irwin, who predeceased her. Mother of Ken (Angelin Donohue), John (Laura) and David, grandmother of Dan (Laura), Becca and Jacob. Great-grandmother of Burke and Bella.
Helen was born in Detroit to Irving and Minnie Golden on June 23, 1922. Her 70+ year love story with Irv began at a party to celebrate his homecoming after WWII. She was a first grade teacher in the Oak Park school system for 30 years. She was an award-winning, avid painter her entire adult life. She also had an abiding interest in gardening and devoted much of the front yard at her house to an elaborate ever-changing landscape.
Helen's family and friends will gather at the family house on Saturday, February 1st between the hours of 2-6 PM for an open house and commemoration of Helen's life . If you need directions call 310-435-3292.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to the ACLU.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020