Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Glasser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Glasser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Glasser Obituary
Helen Glasser

Southfield - Helen Glasser, age 97, of Southfield, MI passed away on January 24, 2020.

Beloved wife of Irwin, who predeceased her. Mother of Ken (Angelin Donohue), John (Laura) and David, grandmother of Dan (Laura), Becca and Jacob. Great-grandmother of Burke and Bella.

Helen was born in Detroit to Irving and Minnie Golden on June 23, 1922. Her 70+ year love story with Irv began at a party to celebrate his homecoming after WWII. She was a first grade teacher in the Oak Park school system for 30 years. She was an award-winning, avid painter her entire adult life. She also had an abiding interest in gardening and devoted much of the front yard at her house to an elaborate ever-changing landscape.

Helen's family and friends will gather at the family house on Saturday, February 1st between the hours of 2-6 PM for an open house and commemoration of Helen's life . If you need directions call 310-435-3292.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to the ACLU.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -