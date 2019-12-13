|
|
Helen Grace Mitchell
Helen Grace Mitchell, Née Jendryka, 93, formally of Royal Oak, MI, died peacefully in the presence of her immediate family members on November 30, 2019. Helen was born on March 26, 1926, in Detroit, MI, to Walter and Blanche Jendryka. Helen is preceded in death by her brother William along with sisters Mary and Jeanne.
Helen was a faithful and devoted wife for 69 years to her surviving husband, William Mitchell. Married on January 28, 1950, at Our Lady Queen of the Apostles Church in Hamtramck, Michigan. Helen and Bill met in a Business Law class at the University of Detroit, where she graduated Cum Laude.
Helen was a loving, patient, and nurturing mother to her eight children, all of whom survive: Stephen (Jill), Brian, Barbara (Michael Zaroukian), Janet, Carolyn Rothwell (Charles), Nancy, Andrea (Byron Copley), and Rebecca Smith (Lawrence). Helen also had 19 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, with two more due in May, 2020.
Throughout her life, Helen exhibited a warm, wry wit to complement her selfless, giving nature, engendering a natural desire to reciprocate with kindness and gratitude.
The family would like to extend sincere thanks to Becky and Larry Smith, who took in Helen and Bill, caring for them during Helen's final year on Earth, and allowing her the special blessing of passing away among loved ones in a welcoming, familial setting.
Helen will be dearly missed by everybody who knew and loved her.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 20, at the National Shrine.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019