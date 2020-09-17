Helen Heinrich-Doty
Age 91, Sept. 16, 2020.
Beloved wife of Donald Doty and the late H. Raymond Heinrich. Dear mother of Kurt (the late Arlene), Keith (Beth), and Randall (the late Carolyn). Cherished grandmother of 5 and great-grandmother of 4. Preceded in death by 4 siblings. Friends may visit at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds) Saturday, Sept. 19th, 4-8pm. Burial will be in Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.
