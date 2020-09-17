1/1
Helen Heinrich-Doty
Helen Heinrich-Doty

Age 91, Sept. 16, 2020.

Beloved wife of Donald Doty and the late H. Raymond Heinrich. Dear mother of Kurt (the late Arlene), Keith (Beth), and Randall (the late Carolyn). Cherished grandmother of 5 and great-grandmother of 4. Preceded in death by 4 siblings. Friends may visit at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds) Saturday, Sept. 19th, 4-8pm. Burial will be in Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.

Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-0660
