Helen J. Jablonski



Roseville - Helen J. Jablonski, age 96 of Roseville passed away June 7, 2020. Helen was a Rosie the Riveter during World War II, a member of the American Rosie the Riveter Association and a member of St. Mary Queen of Creation Church. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, traveling and caring for her daughter Helen. Beloved wife of the late Joseph W. Loving mother of Helen, Antoinette and the late Joseph R. Dear grandmother of Anastasia and great-grandmother of Gabriella. Predeceased by thirteen siblings. Visitation 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile Road, New Baltimore. Instate 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Mass, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at St. Mary Queen of Creation Church, 50931 Maria, New Baltimore. Memorials may be made to the American Rosie the Riveter Association.









