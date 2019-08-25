Services
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
(586) 997-3838
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lying in State
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Helen Jablonski Obituary
Helen Jablonski

Sterling Heights - Jablonski, Helen age 97, passed away on August 24, 2019

Predeceased by her husband Alexis.

Loving mother of Sandra Sawicke, Michael (Dawn), and Paul (Kim).

Cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Visitation Tuesday at the Sterling Height Chapel of the E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc. (3801 18 Mile RD NW corner of Ryan) from 3 pm until 9 pm. Funeral service Wednesday at E.J. Mandziuk & Son instate at 10 am followed by services at 11 am. Please share memories at www.mandziukfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 25, 2019
