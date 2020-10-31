1/1
Helen Kafkalis Perentesis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Kafkalis Perentesis

- - January 23, 1927 - October 23, 2020

Born in Detroit, Michigan

"An honest heart being the first blessing, a knowing head is the second," was Helen's favorite quote on life - from The Letters of Thomas Jefferson.

Helen Kafkalis Perentesis, passed away peacefully with family at her side at the age of 93 years on Friday, October 23, 2020, in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Helen was born to Peter and Antigone Kafkalis on January 23, 1927 in Detroit. She lived a life of kindness and encouraging optimism which she combined with a career in education, having obtained bachelor's and master's degrees from Wayne State University. Her long career of teaching in the Detroit Public Schools, as an elementary and middle school teacher, leaves a legacy of generations of students carrying her approach to life and love of learning. Her passion was to empower her students to flourish.

Helen's life was centered with love, devotion, and unflagging support for family and friends. She was nurturing, patient, and gentle - and unfailingly saw the positive in all situations. She had many cherished life-long friendships, serving as confidante, advisor, and cheerleader. She placed great value on continual learning and support of the arts and culture, particularly the Detroit Institute of Arts and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

Helen was the loving wife of John Louis Perentesis, an attorney and fellow educator. She is survived by her son John Peter Perentesis, daughter-in-law Stella Margaret Davies, and grand-child Emma Kitty Perentesis. She was also the sister of the late Sophie Bill, Edna (Betty) Fritz, and Milton Kafkalis.

We will remember her with much love and gratitude. Our tribute will be to emulate her kindness, optimism, and caring. The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Cedarbrook Senior Living Center of Bloomfield Hills and Home Instead Senior Care for their outstanding care and devotion. A celebration of her life is planned for the Spring. Friends who wish to further honor the memory of Helen Perentesis may do so by making memorial contributions to the Detroit Public Schools Foundation - http://www.dpsfdn.org. A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel (248) 549-0500.

View obituary and sign tribute wall at

AJDesmond.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved