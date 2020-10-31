Helen Kafkalis Perentesis
- - January 23, 1927 - October 23, 2020
Born in Detroit, Michigan
"An honest heart being the first blessing, a knowing head is the second," was Helen's favorite quote on life - from The Letters of Thomas Jefferson.
Helen Kafkalis Perentesis, passed away peacefully with family at her side at the age of 93 years on Friday, October 23, 2020, in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Helen was born to Peter and Antigone Kafkalis on January 23, 1927 in Detroit. She lived a life of kindness and encouraging optimism which she combined with a career in education, having obtained bachelor's and master's degrees from Wayne State University. Her long career of teaching in the Detroit Public Schools, as an elementary and middle school teacher, leaves a legacy of generations of students carrying her approach to life and love of learning. Her passion was to empower her students to flourish.
Helen's life was centered with love, devotion, and unflagging support for family and friends. She was nurturing, patient, and gentle - and unfailingly saw the positive in all situations. She had many cherished life-long friendships, serving as confidante, advisor, and cheerleader. She placed great value on continual learning and support of the arts and culture, particularly the Detroit Institute of Arts and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.
Helen was the loving wife of John Louis Perentesis, an attorney and fellow educator. She is survived by her son John Peter Perentesis, daughter-in-law Stella Margaret Davies, and grand-child Emma Kitty Perentesis. She was also the sister of the late Sophie Bill, Edna (Betty) Fritz, and Milton Kafkalis.
We will remember her with much love and gratitude. Our tribute will be to emulate her kindness, optimism, and caring. The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Cedarbrook Senior Living Center of Bloomfield Hills and Home Instead Senior Care for their outstanding care and devotion. A celebration of her life is planned for the Spring. Friends who wish to further honor the memory of Helen Perentesis may do so by making memorial contributions to the Detroit Public Schools Foundation - http://www.dpsfdn.org
. A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel (248) 549-0500.
View obituary and sign tribute wall at AJDesmond.com