Services
Pixley Funeral Home Godhardt-Tomlinson Chapel
2904 Orchard Lake Road
Keego Harbor, MI 48320
(248) 682-0200
Memorial Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Hugo of the Hills, Stone Chapel
Helen Kathleen Collins


1948 - 2019
Helen Kathleen Collins Obituary
Helen Kathleen Collins

Helen Kathleen Collins was born to Paul & Dorothy Collins on September 23, 1948, in St. Louis, Missouri. "Kathi", graduated from Andover HS in Bloomfield Hills and then studied at the University of Freiburg, Germany and Marygrove College in Detroit. In the early 1980's she taught first grade at St Bede Catholic School in Southfield and then she changed her career to work in local radio and television. Kathi worked at WLQV, WJLB, and WXYZ Channel 7. She cherished these days and lived them to the fullest. She left WXYZ to become general manager of Four Bears Water Park, where she organized multiple events benefiting different charitable organizations. She eventually returned to school and earned her Master's degree from Oakland University focusing on special education, which was her passion. Kathi was a lifelong advocate for all disadvantaged and she was always generous to a fault. Kathi leaves behind a daughter, Erin, from her prior marriage to Jeffrey Collins, one grandchild, Alexandra, with whom she shared her talent as a singer, and artist, and a very special sister CaroI. To quote the words of one of her favorite people, Robert Kennedy, "The purpose of life is to contribute in some way to making things better." Kathi loved life and music. Kathi fought a horrific health battle for far too many years that devastated her family. Her final peace is our only comfort. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Hugo of the Hills, Stone Chapel, where she will be inurned beside her parents. Donations in lieu of flowers to Angels' Place (www.angelsplace.com), 29299 Franklin Rd, Southfield, MI 48034.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
