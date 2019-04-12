|
|
Helen Kenerson Baughman
Farmington - passed away on April 9, 2019 at the age of 95. Helen was predeceased by her first husband of 40 years, Allan L. Kenerson, and her second husband of 11 years, John W. Baughman. Helen is the loving mother of Nancy (Gordon) Spittal, the late David (Barbara) Kenerson, and Scott (Gina) Kenerson; the beloved grandmother of Alistair Spittal, Jessica (Thomas) Downham, Andrew (Blair) Kenerson, Christine (Dustin) Walker, Brittany (Edward) Kenerson, Brandon Kenerson, and Ryan (Amanda) Kenerson; and dear great-grandmother of 6 great-grandchildren.Visitation on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road (3 blks. E. of Van Dyke), Utica, from 10 am until the time of the funeral service at 12 pm (Noon). Memorials are appreciated to the . Please share a memory at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 12, 2019