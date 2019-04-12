Services
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
(586) 731-2411
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Baughman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Kenerson Baughman


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen Kenerson Baughman Obituary
Helen Kenerson Baughman

Farmington - passed away on April 9, 2019 at the age of 95. Helen was predeceased by her first husband of 40 years, Allan L. Kenerson, and her second husband of 11 years, John W. Baughman. Helen is the loving mother of Nancy (Gordon) Spittal, the late David (Barbara) Kenerson, and Scott (Gina) Kenerson; the beloved grandmother of Alistair Spittal, Jessica (Thomas) Downham, Andrew (Blair) Kenerson, Christine (Dustin) Walker, Brittany (Edward) Kenerson, Brandon Kenerson, and Ryan (Amanda) Kenerson; and dear great-grandmother of 6 great-grandchildren.Visitation on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road (3 blks. E. of Van Dyke), Utica, from 10 am until the time of the funeral service at 12 pm (Noon). Memorials are appreciated to the . Please share a memory at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now