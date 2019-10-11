|
|
Helen Kokas
Helen Kokas, age 91, left her loved ones peacefully on October 9. She was alone when she died in her sleep, but she was never alone in life. There were many people in her orbit because she made friends easily and stayed engaged with them—even those she befriended as a young schoolgirl in Danville, Illinois. Despite her late-life frailty, she was alert to the end and remained engaged in a family network that extended as far as the children of her cousins to the grandchildren of her nieces and nephews. Count them—which she never did---and there would be one-hundred or more people that were part of Helen's large family.
Like anyone who lives this long Helen endured her share of sorrow, especially during the last decade. She lost Gus ten years ago, the man she loved who was her husband and life partner for 61 years. Then, five years ago she grieved deeply when she lost her youngest son, William to cardiac arrest. She is survived most directly by her oldest son, James and middle son, Andrew who have been by her side throughout.
Helen was a trailblazer but would never have become one without the unique and everlasting relationships she shared with her three sisters Aynne Zazas, Constance Bageris and Kristine Leventis, all loving survivors of their big sister along with their husbands Plato Bageris and Nicholas Leventis. Together, this core family group created a foundation of fun and love that enabled their respective progeny to engage as cousins and learn the value of family which they have all continued unabated.
She also shared deep love and respect with her daughter-in-law Yizhuo Liang (Andrew Kokas), her widowed daughter-in-law Jeanne Stevenson (William Kokas) and her former daughter-in-law Maria Sarivalis (James Kokas). Perhaps her favorite people were her granddaughters-- Dr. Aynne Kokas (Dr. Andrei Marconescu), Amanda Kokas (Chris Mueller), Lainie Kokas (Clem Bradley) and Claire Howie-Kokas. Helen was close with her grand nieces and nephews and was just getting to know her great grandnephew, great grandniece and her great grandsons Leo and Henry.
Truly, Helen had friends and family throughout the world, including in Shanghai, China and Romania. Those who knew her best during her fifty years in Dearborn will never forget the substantial contributions she made as a neighbor, friend and business associate. She played a pivotal role in the operations of the Chambertin Restaurant which she shared with her husband-restaurateur Gus Kokas, intimately involved as she was in guest relations and catering.
NOTE: Everything will be held at the church she loved and helped build; Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 36375 Joy Rd. (Between Wayne and Newburgh Rds., Westland) Visitation held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 4 until 9 PM. Trisagion at 7 PM. Visitation Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 10 AM until Service at 11 AM. Final resting place with her husband Gus at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Michigan. The burial will be on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 9 AM. Contributions to the church appreciated.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019