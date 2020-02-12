Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Helen L. Hatz Obituary
Helen L. Hatz

- - February 11, 2020. Loving wife of Fr. George Hatz for 72 years. Dear mother of Michael Hatz, Tula Hatz and the late Marcia Hatz. Yiayia of Emily O'Grady (Jeff) and Peter Hatz (Daphney). Great-grandmother of Nina Hatz. Sister of Stella Sislock and the late Tula Youngner. Also survived by nieces, nephews and godchildren. Family will receive friends Friday 3-8 p.m. with Trisagion at 7 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Service Saturday at 12 Noon at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 760 W. Wattles Rd., Troy. Visitation at church begins at 11:30 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorial tributes to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church or Friends of the Metropolis Fund.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
