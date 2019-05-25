Helen M. Chiesa



Howell - Helen M. Chiesa, age 95, longtime Howell area resident, passed away May 23, 2019 at her home in Howell, surrounded by her family. She was born November 18, 1923 in Berkley, Michigan to Charles E. and Adelaide I. (Campbell) Shaw. She married her husband Dennis W. Chiesa in Detroit in 1947 and began raising her family. She is survived by her five children, Carol (John) Baughn, Marjorie Chiesa-Call, Nancy (Thomas) Yvanauskas, Denise (John) Ramirez and Dennis (Karen) Chiesa. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis W. Chiesa (10/28/1991), one granddaughter, one brother and three sisters. Visitation will be Saturday, May 25 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800). Funeral services will be held Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 323 W. Grand River, Howell (visitation at the Church from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m.) Memorial contributions suggested to the American Red Cross or the Salvation Army. Please visit the family's online guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com.











Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 25, 2019