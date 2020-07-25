Helen M. Wozniak
Loving wife of the late Marvin. Beloved mother of James (Maria) and Donna Walega (James) and Joanne Gallick (Ed).
Dearest grandmother of Paul, Katherine, Basia, David, Monika, Andrzej, Colleen and Maureen and great grandmother of three.
Dear sister of Josephine, Casimir and the late John. Visitation will be Monday, July 27th 1-9 p.m. at the Dearborn Chapel of the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Rosary Monday 7:00 p.m. The funeral Liturgy will be Tuesday 11:00 a.m. at St. Kateri Catholic Church, 16101 Rotunda, Dearborn 48120. Gathering at church Tuesday 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Capuchins, 1820 Mt. Elliot Street, Detroit, MI 48207.