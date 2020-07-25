1/1
Helen M. Wozniak
1929 - 2020
Helen M. Wozniak

Loving wife of the late Marvin. Beloved mother of James (Maria) and Donna Walega (James) and Joanne Gallick (Ed).

Dearest grandmother of Paul, Katherine, Basia, David, Monika, Andrzej, Colleen and Maureen and great grandmother of three.

Dear sister of Josephine, Casimir and the late John. Visitation will be Monday, July 27th 1-9 p.m. at the Dearborn Chapel of the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Rosary Monday 7:00 p.m. The funeral Liturgy will be Tuesday 11:00 a.m. at St. Kateri Catholic Church, 16101 Rotunda, Dearborn 48120. Gathering at church Tuesday 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Capuchins, 1820 Mt. Elliot Street, Detroit, MI 48207.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
01:00 - 09:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
JUL
27
Rosary
07:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
JUL
28
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Kateri Catholic Church
JUL
28
Liturgy
11:00 AM
St. Kateri Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
July 25, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Met Helen through her sister Jo over dinner with them. She was such a nice lady. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Sheryl Matthews
Neighbor
July 25, 2020
We're so sorry to hear about your Mom. She was always so lively and friendly and loved to get out and go places. Loved seeing and talking to her at the Polka dances. She will be so missed. Eternal rest grant unto her. Our condolences to Jim, Donna and Joanne and your extended family.
Reggie Piasecki
Friend
July 25, 2020
'Busia' Helen Wozniak and Paul Wozniak, grandson. December 2017
We love you Busia. We will miss you always.
Paul, Erin and Jack Buitniak
Family
July 25, 2020
On behalf of the Capuchin brothers, I offer my deepest sympathies on the passing of Helen. It is truly humbling to receive memorial donations in honor of Helen's life. Please be assured of the brother's prayers for the entire Wozniak family during this great time of grief. May perpetual light shine upon Helen.
Br Nick Blattner Ofm Capuchin
Friend
July 24, 2020
Helen and Marvin will do the polka again in heaven. Our condolences to their 3 wonderful children and their families.
Eddie & Shirley Siwiec
Friend
July 24, 2020
Had known Helen and her deceased husband Marvin for many years. They both loved the "Polka" music. Helen attended many Polka Booster dances with her sister Josephine. Son Jim always made sure that Mom had a great time. Helen you will be missed at "table #1. Condolences to the Family!
Terry Bagrowski
Acquaintance
