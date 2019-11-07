|
Helen Marianos
Plymouth - November 6, 2019, age 88. Very dearly beloved wife of the late Ward. Very loving mother of Nick (Celeste), Tom (Stephanie), and Susan (Chris) Scheevel. Proud grandmother of Sophie, Alex, Joshua, Caleb, Seth, and Daniel.Dear sister of John (Angie) Anderson, and the late Judith Hill. Dear aunt of Rich (Kerri), Jill, Tom, Anna (the late Jack), Leigh (Dave), Cathi, Dawn (Doug), and John (Shauna). Visitation Saturday, November 9th 1 PM until the 3 PM Funeral Service at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd.W. (btwn Sheldon and Beck) Plymouth. Memorial contributions may be made to National Home for Children or the Deacons Fund-Trinity Church. Helen was extremely devoted to her family. She was involved in all of the children's activities. She was also involved with Bible Study Fellowship for over 20 years, as well as serving in leadership roles in the Christian Woman's Club. She and her husband Ward were long time active members at Trinity Presbyterian Church, volunteering in several different roles at Trinity. The family would like to express special thanks to the caregivers at Independence Village Plymouth and the staff at Kinderd Hospice. Helen will be interred with her husband Ward's cremains at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly. To share memories, please visit vermeulenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019