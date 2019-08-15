|
Helen Marie (Chabala) Fisher
- - Helen Marie (Chabala) Fisher passed away peacefully August 12, 2019.
Helen was born April 18, 1929, in Morann Pennsylvania. The daughter of Andrew and Kathryn Chabala. On July 9, 1949, she married Ernie Fisher.
Helen is survived by her children: Alan (Joanne) Fisher, Mary Fisher, Karen (Al) Birkholz, Patty (Brett) Schneider, Cathy (Laurie) Fisher, AnnMarie Fisher Paulus (deceased) Philip Paulus, Kenny Moon.
She was the grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Kathryn Chabala, her husband Ernie Fisher, daughter Ann Marie Fisher Paulus, three brothers and 4 sisters.
The celebration of life will be at 9:15 am to greet the family. Mass of the resurrection at 10:00 am with the most Reverend Brian Chabala officiating.
The funeral will be held at St. Irenaeus Church 771 Old Perch Road Rochester Hills Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, donations to .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 15, 2019