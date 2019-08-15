Services
Duzak Funeral & Cremation Center
16600 W Warren Ave
Detroit, MI 48228
(313) 584-5050
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Marie (Chabala) Fisher


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Marie (Chabala) Fisher Obituary
Helen Marie (Chabala) Fisher

- - Helen Marie (Chabala) Fisher passed away peacefully August 12, 2019.

Helen was born April 18, 1929, in Morann Pennsylvania. The daughter of Andrew and Kathryn Chabala. On July 9, 1949, she married Ernie Fisher.

Helen is survived by her children: Alan (Joanne) Fisher, Mary Fisher, Karen (Al) Birkholz, Patty (Brett) Schneider, Cathy (Laurie) Fisher, AnnMarie Fisher Paulus (deceased) Philip Paulus, Kenny Moon.

She was the grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Kathryn Chabala, her husband Ernie Fisher, daughter Ann Marie Fisher Paulus, three brothers and 4 sisters.

The celebration of life will be at 9:15 am to greet the family. Mass of the resurrection at 10:00 am with the most Reverend Brian Chabala officiating.

The funeral will be held at St. Irenaeus Church 771 Old Perch Road Rochester Hills Michigan.

In lieu of flowers, donations to .



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now