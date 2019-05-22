Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
3725 Rochester Road
Troy, MI 48083
(248)689-0700
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
3725 Rochester Road
Troy, MI 48083
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
3725 Rochester Road
Troy, MI 48083
HELEN MARIE WINSLOW

- - passed away May 20, 2019, Age 77. Beloved mother of Ross Winslow and daughter in-law Shelley Winslow. Dear sister of Ruth Ann Ward and Mary Lou (Joe De Meio). Loving grandmother of Jamie and Ema Winslow. Also survived by many nephews and nieces. Family will receive friends Friday 10 a.m. until Funeral Service at 1 p.m. at A. J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home (Price Chapel), 3725 Rochester Road (between Big Beaver and Wattles) 248-689-0700. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to .

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 22, 2019
