HELEN MARIE WINSLOW
- - passed away May 20, 2019, Age 77. Beloved mother of Ross Winslow and daughter in-law Shelley Winslow. Dear sister of Ruth Ann Ward and Mary Lou (Joe De Meio). Loving grandmother of Jamie and Ema Winslow. Also survived by many nephews and nieces. Family will receive friends Friday 10 a.m. until Funeral Service at 1 p.m. at A. J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home (Price Chapel), 3725 Rochester Road (between Big Beaver and Wattles) 248-689-0700. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 22, 2019