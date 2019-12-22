Resources
Sister Helen Mary Bishop R.s.m.

Sister Helen Mary Bishop R.s.m. Obituary
Sister Helen Mary Bishop, R.S.M.

Farmington Hills - 88, entered eternal life on Dec. 21, 2019. Surviving are her sister, Joanne Hill; brothers, Eugene and Paul Bishop; and her Sisters of Mercy Community. Welcome Home ceremony Sunday, Dec. 29, 3:00 pm, followed by her vigil service at 7:00 pm. Mass of Resurrection Monday, Dec. 30, 9:00 am, at McAuley Life Center, 28750 W. 11 Mile, Farmington Hills. Interment Holy Sepulchre, Southfield. heeney-sundquist.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019
