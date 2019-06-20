Services
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Irenaeus Catholic Church
Rochester Hills, MI
Rochester Hills - Helen Mary Griggs of Rochester Hills, Michigan, passed away on June 16, 2019 at the age of 107. She was born on February 5, 1912 in Detroit to Konstante and Anna (Wychlacz) Pawlowski. Predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Henry (Gryglewicz) Griggs. Sister to five brothers, long deceased: Thomas, Frank, William, John and Stanley. Survived by son Joseph (Martha) Griggs of Traverse City and son Arthur (Joanne) Griggs of Rochester, grandchildren Lisa (Wayne) Helfrich and Paul (Karen) Griggs, great grandchildren Ella and Aiden Griggs, and several nieces and nephews. She will be laid to rest at White Chapel Cemetery next to her husband. A mass and celebration of her life will be held at St. Irenaeus Catholic Church in Rochester Hills on Saturday, June 22 at 10:00am.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 20, 2019
