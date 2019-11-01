|
Helen Miriam Miksta Marvin
Helen Miriam Miksta Marvin, age 99, passed away peacefully October 31, 2019 after a long life and long battle for independent living, despite the progressive dementia over the past 9-10 years. Born in Detroit, Michigan on February 24, 1920, only daughter of Teofila (Tillie) and George Miksta. Sister to Joseph and Adolf Miksta and Edward and Walter Cherluck. Married Tyrus J. Marvin (deceased 1999) November 20, 1943 and had 56 years together. Mother to four children, Edward (deceased) (Diane-deceased) Donald (Patricia) of Livonia, MI, Christine of Lincoln NE, and Elizabeth of Canton, MI . Grandmother to Christy Marvin (Chicago) and Kevin (Stacey) Marvin (Raleigh NC), Michael Jonca (Grayling, MI) and Michelle (Jason) Briley (Auburn AL). Great-grandmother to Andrew and Ava Jane Marvin and Joseph, Connor and Madison Briley. Helen was a tireless and strong worker her entire life. "Just keep moving" was her motto for a long life. She took pride in being the mother to her four children, providing them every opportunity to polish their abilities and independence. Helen was an avid bowler most of her adult life, enjoying the socialization of the sport well into her 90s. She always enjoyed a good car ride, a good card game and a winning game of Scrabble. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 6 at 11:00AM, instate 10:30AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 S. Lafayette, South Lyon. Helen will be laid to rest beside her husband in South Lyon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Care & Hospice, 34505 W. 12 Mile Rd, Suite 100,Farmington Hills, MI 48331. www.phillipsfuneral.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019