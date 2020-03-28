|
|
Helen P. Bogdanski
- - Helen P Bogdanski, 97, died March 26, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Richard. Loving mother of Greg (Laura), Bonnie Cleary (Pat), and the late Richard G. She is also survived by her 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, siblings Dorothy Oda and Eugene Domienik (Judy), and many nieces and nephews. The family also extends their appreciation for all the care Helen received from that staff at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital. A funeral service will be held privately. A public funeral mass will be planned at The Shrine of the Little Flower in Royal Oak, MI, in the future. Memorial tributes to the University of Detroit Jesuit High School & Academy.
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 28 to Apr. 2, 2020