Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Bogdanski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen P. Bogdanski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen P. Bogdanski Obituary
Helen P. Bogdanski

- - Helen P Bogdanski, 97, died March 26, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Richard. Loving mother of Greg (Laura), Bonnie Cleary (Pat), and the late Richard G. She is also survived by her 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, siblings Dorothy Oda and Eugene Domienik (Judy), and many nieces and nephews. The family also extends their appreciation for all the care Helen received from that staff at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital. A funeral service will be held privately. A public funeral mass will be planned at The Shrine of the Little Flower in Royal Oak, MI, in the future. Memorial tributes to the University of Detroit Jesuit High School & Academy.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 28 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -