Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Helen Patricia "Pat" Loesser

Helen Patricia "Pat" Loesser Obituary
Helen Patricia "Pat" Loesser

- - May 12, 2020, Age 88. Beloved wife of the late Arthur. Dear mother of John (the late Cyndi), Catherine Baggett (Jeffrey), Christine Hoff (Larry) and Theresa Carney (Bryan). Cherished grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 5. Sister of Jon Mays and the late Mary Margaret Haines, Harold Mays and Edward Mays. Services will be held privately. Memorial tributes to Servants of Jesus and Mary Fatima Center, 1700 State Route 30, Constable, NY 12926. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 13 to May 14, 2020
