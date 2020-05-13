|
Helen Patricia "Pat" Loesser
- - May 12, 2020, Age 88. Beloved wife of the late Arthur. Dear mother of John (the late Cyndi), Catherine Baggett (Jeffrey), Christine Hoff (Larry) and Theresa Carney (Bryan). Cherished grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 5. Sister of Jon Mays and the late Mary Margaret Haines, Harold Mays and Edward Mays. Services will be held privately. Memorial tributes to Servants of Jesus and Mary Fatima Center, 1700 State Route 30, Constable, NY 12926. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.
