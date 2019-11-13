|
Helen Puia
Dearborn - Age 90 November 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Avram. Dear mother of Linda (Roger) Rogers. Grandmother of Tracy, Wendy and Mark. Great grandmother of Andy, Dorothy, Brendan, Corina, Elija, Nicholas, Darrius and Tayshawn. Great great grandmtoher of Nyah and Noah. Sister of the late Nicolae Federovici. Visitation Sunday 2 pm - 8 pm with an evening Saracusta at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. & Cherry Hill). In state Monday 9 am until the 9:30 am at Sts Peter & Paul Romanian Orthodox Church, 750 Beech Daly, Dearborn Heights, (Between Ford Rd. & Cherry Hill). www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019