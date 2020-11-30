1/1
Novi - Helen R. Fealk, 92, of Novi, Michigan, died on 30 November 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Louis K. Fealk. Cherished mother of Dr. Stuart (Sara) Fealk and Judy (David) York. Loving grandmother of Dan (Carolyn) Fealk, Benjamin (Katie) York, Rebecca York, and the late Michael Fealk. Adored great-grandmother of Sheila Fealk. Sister of the late Madeline (the late Marty) Kaplan. Sister-in-law of the late Marilyn (the late Al) Borkin. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and friends. PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICES 11:00 A.M. TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. www.irakaufman. 248-569-0020








Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
