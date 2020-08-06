1/1
Helen Shirley Masseth
Detroit - Helen Shirley Masseth, age 88, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at her home in Bartow, FL. Born July 13, 1932, in Detroit, MI, she was the daughter of the late Chester Richard and Eugenia Rose (Kotlarz) Peters. Shirley was a homemaker and dearly loved by her family. She is preceded in death by her husband Albert Masseth (1996). Shirley is survived by her daughters: Cheryl Malczyk (Robert) of Bartow, FL; Diane Chenard (Roger) of Franklin, TN; her siblings: Eugene Peters (Grace) of Macomb, MI; Patricia Balcerowiak (Joseph) of Macomb Township, MI; and Phillip Peters of Walled Lake, MI; her grandchildren: Joe Malczyk (Gyl), Evonne Meili (Ross), Katie Malczyk (Jeremy) and Lori Malczyk Taylor (Brandon); her great-grandchildren: Nick, Caitlin, Sarah, Brian, Kaylee, Gavin, and Annabel Shirley; also great-great grandchildren as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews. The family plans a celebration of her life at a later date because of the COVID-19 virus. Condolences may be made to the family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
